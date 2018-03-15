Seals compete with the best at CQ Championships

Swimming: LAST weekend saw the Emerald Seals Swimming Club take on the region's best at the Central Queensland Regional Swimming Championships in Rockhampton.

The Emerald Seals Swimming Club took a team of 11 keen swimmers to battle it out and compete from Friday to Sunday at the CQ Championships.

Clubs from across the region attended, with over 200 swimmers competing. Events ranged from long distance, middle distance, 100m through to 50m sprints, across all strokes.

Emerald Seals swimmers certainly made their club proud, with every swimmer achieving new personal best times.

Emerald Seals Swimming Club publicity officer Wendy Gaskin said she couldn't think of a more positive way to end the 2017/18 season.

Tegan Sprought swam very strongly and was awarded 12 years runner up age champion. Ben Gaskin competed well, and received 15 years runner up age champion.

The Club Championship is this Friday evening at the Emerald Aquatic Centre. This competition is the final swimming night for the club, for the season.

Three of the Emerald Seals have made the Capricornia team for the Queensland State Schools Swimming Championships, in Brisbane next week. Cody Robinson and Tegan Sprought will be competing in the primary schools competition from Monday to Wednesday. Ben Gaskin will compete in the secondary schools competition from Thursday to Saturday.