Seals make big splash

TEAMWORK: The Emerald Seals competed at the CQ Sprints Championships in Blackwater last Saturday. Contributed

SWIMMING: It was a team effort when Emerald Seals attended the Central Queensland Sprints Championships in Blackwater on January 12.

The championships were hosted by Central Queensland Swimming at Blackwater Aquatic Centre with the help of Blackwater Barracudas.

Parents of Seals swimmers showed their support on the day by volunteering as marshals and time keepers.

Emerald Seals coach Jodi Sprought said it was a great day out, with Emerald sending the largest team.

"It was many of our swimmers' first time experiencing the heats and finals program,” she said.

"Emerald Seals placed third overall in points, which is a great result because every swimmer earned points to achieve this.”

Sprought said the swimmers had been training hard in the lead-up to the championships.

"They've been training throughout the school holidays, which is a testament to their dedication and keenness for swimming and their fitness,” she said.

Seals captain Ben Gaskin said he enjoyed the day's challenges.

"The older and more experienced swimmers had experienced this before, but it was an exciting change for the younger competitors,” he said.

"The highlight of the day, besides the Seals getting third overall, was seeing the friendly but fierce competition between rival swimmers.

"The camaraderie between everyone shows that swimming is both a team and individual sport.”

Several of the Emerald Seals did well. Poppy Backus was eight years runner-up, Kane Connolly nine years runner-up, Zac Sprought 10 years runner-up, captain Tegan Sprought was 12 years age champion, and Ben Gaskin was 16 years runner-up.

Next up for the Emerald Seals is the GJ Lalor Meet on February 8-9.

Seals committee member Wendy Gaskin said the meet was a big event for the club.

"The committee are working hard and are very grateful for the amazing sponsorship from local businesses,” she said.