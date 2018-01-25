Seals making a splash

SWIMMING: THE Emerald Seals Amateur Swimming Club competed at the CQ Sprints Championships on Saturday, January 13, and their hard work in training is paying off as they all achieved personal goals.

The 2018 CQ Sprints Championships were hosted by CQ Swimming and Biloela Swim Club, at Biloela Pool.

It was a hot day, both weather wise and due to the competitive racing seen in the pool.

The Sprints Championships consisted of all 50m races.

Emerald Seals swimmers Kane Connolly, Lora Connolly, Lisa Stoyles, Zac Sprought, Tegan Sprought and Ben Gaskin all had a successful day at the Championships.

All swimmers achieved new PBs and made the finals.

Coach Jodi Sprought was very happy with the swimmers' results.

"They all made the finals, which is a wonderful achievement,” she said.

At the end of the day, the results were as follows:

Kane received CQ Sprints Runner-Up Age Champion 8 yrs.

Zac received CQ Sprints Runner-Up Age Champion 9 years.

Tegan received CQ Sprints Age Champion 11 years.

Ben received CQ Sprints Runner-Up Age Champion 15 years.

Emerald Seals Amateur Swimming Club Publicity Officer Wendy Gaskin said a huge congratulations is in order.

"Congratulations to the swimmers and parents, and of course coach Jodi,” Mrs Gaskin said.

"All of the hard work they have each put into their training is beginning to pay off.”