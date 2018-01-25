Menu
Login
News

Seals making a splash

SWIMMING SUCCESS: Ben Gaskin competing in butterfly.
SWIMMING SUCCESS: Ben Gaskin competing in butterfly. Contributed
by Aden Stokes

SWIMMING: THE Emerald Seals Amateur Swimming Club competed at the CQ Sprints Championships on Saturday, January 13, and their hard work in training is paying off as they all achieved personal goals.

The 2018 CQ Sprints Championships were hosted by CQ Swimming and Biloela Swim Club, at Biloela Pool.

It was a hot day, both weather wise and due to the competitive racing seen in the pool.

The Sprints Championships consisted of all 50m races.

Emerald Seals swimmers Kane Connolly, Lora Connolly, Lisa Stoyles, Zac Sprought, Tegan Sprought and Ben Gaskin all had a successful day at the Championships.

All swimmers achieved new PBs and made the finals.

Coach Jodi Sprought was very happy with the swimmers' results.

"They all made the finals, which is a wonderful achievement,” she said.

At the end of the day, the results were as follows:

Kane received CQ Sprints Runner-Up Age Champion 8 yrs.

Zac received CQ Sprints Runner-Up Age Champion 9 years.

Tegan received CQ Sprints Age Champion 11 years.

Ben received CQ Sprints Runner-Up Age Champion 15 years.

Emerald Seals Amateur Swimming Club Publicity Officer Wendy Gaskin said a huge congratulations is in order.

"Congratulations to the swimmers and parents, and of course coach Jodi,” Mrs Gaskin said.

"All of the hard work they have each put into their training is beginning to pay off.”

Topics:  biloela swim club cq sprints championships cq swimming the emerald seals amateur swimming club

Central Queensland News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Club takes on the world

Club takes on the world

Local teams travelled to Darwin last weekend and finished high on the ladder in the Coca-Cola Hottest 7s in the World.

Encouraging the young ones to take part

BOOK WEEK: Wendy Dowlings surrounded by Dingo students.

Wendy Dowlings has been successfully selected as a baton bearer.

Cruise down the street in style

ROLL UP: The annual Australia Day Clermont Street Parade is on again today.

Clermont will launch Australia Day celebrations Friday afternoon.

Aussie fun is all around

FUN IN THE SUN: Swimmers of the Emerald Seals Club celebrating Australia Day.

We have compiled a list of what's on this Australia Day.

Local Partners