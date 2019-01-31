Seals set to make a splash at annual swimming meet

TEAM WORK: The Emerald Seals at a recent competition in Blackwater.

TEAM WORK: The Emerald Seals at a recent competition in Blackwater. Contributed

SWIMMING: Members of the Emerald Seals Amateur Swimming Club are excited.

Next weekend they are hosting their annual meet, the GJ Lalor Emerald Seals Challenge.

Seals committee member Wendy Gaskin said the committee and parents were busy preparing for the event.

"The meet starts on Friday evening with our longer events of the weekend, the 400m, 800m and 1500m swims,” she said.

"On Saturday (February 9), our other shorter events will be held, which covers all strokes, including individual medley.”

Mrs Gaskin said all age groups would compete at the meet, from seven years and under to opens.

"The Seals swimmers are keen for their home carnival,” Mrs Gaskin said.

"For many younger swimmers, it will be their first carnival experience.”

There are a variety of medals, awards, trophies and small cash prizes up for grabs for swimmers who place at the competition too.

Mrs Gaskin said the Emerald Seals were grateful to the many local businesses and individuals that had sponsored the meet.

"This sponsorship is essential for a successful meet and the committee thanks the sponsors for their generous support,” she said.

Members of the public are welcome to attend, so why not round up the family and head down to support your local swimming team.

Entry costs $10 a family, which includes a program.

All the action kicks off on Friday, February 8, with gates open from 4.30pm and swimming from 5.30pm.

On day two of the meet, Saturday, February 9, gates open from 6.30am, with bacon and egg burgers available. Swimming will start at 8am.

Nominations for the GJLalor Emerald Seals Challenge can be made online using MYLANE.

Nominations close at midnight tonight and no late or pool deck entries will be accepted.

For more information, contact your club registrar.

Taylor Battersby