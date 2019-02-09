Seals shine at an outback oasis

CHAMPIONS: Emerald Seals at the Barcaldine Outback Oasis Meet.

SWIMMING: Emerald Seals went out west for a recent swim meet.

Last weekend they attended the Barcaldine Outback Oasis Meet.

The team was part of the 130 competitors at the meet from throughout the region.

Emerald Seals committee member Wendy Gaskin said the Seals enjoyed the friendly competition and atmosphere of the meet.

"It was also great to be able to support businesses in drought-affected western towns,” she said.

Coach Jodi Sprought said the team had a great day in Barcaldine.

"It's always a fun meet and we get to see lots of team spirit,” she said.

Results

Ashley Sprought: Eight years runner-up

Tori Sprought: Eight years age champion

Meg Backus: Nine years age champion

Kane Connolly: Nine years age champion

Zac Sprought: 10 years age champion

Tegan Sprought: 12 years age champion

William York: 12 years age champion

Ben Gaskin: 15 years and over age champion