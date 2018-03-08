Menu
Seals swim to success at Alpha swim meet

TROPHY SECURED: Emerald Seals received the Total Points Trophy and the Merilyn Johnsson Aggregate Trophy.
Swimming: The Emerald Seals Swimming Club competed in their final Swim Meet for the season in Alpha on Saturday.

Twenty-four Emerald Seals Swim Club swimmers joined in the competition and swam to victory.

It was a great day of competition, with both the racing and the weather heating up the overall atmosphere of the Meet.

At the end of the day, the Seals were successful, and received the Total Points Trophy and the Aggregate Trophy.

Emerald Seals Swim Club coach Jodi Sprought said the kids swam well and all had a great time.

"The Seals have performed exceptionally well this season and are proud of what they have achieved,” she said.

"Their hard work in training has definitely paid off, they have all improved, which is what you want to see as a coach.”

Mrs Sprought said the kids are enjoying the Club and there is great team atmosphere within the Seals this year.

"It's a great bunch of kids that we have got, they all interact together, from the 15-year-olds to the six-year-olds,” she said.

"It's a friendly group.”

The Seals will be competing in the CQ Championships in Rockhampton this weekend at the World War Memorial Aquatic Centre.

Central Queensland News

