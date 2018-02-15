Seals urge swim safety for children

Emerald Seals Swimming Club talks about the importance of swim safety in Central Queensland.

THE Emerald Seals Swimming Club is passionate about swim safety.

Club coach Jodi Sprought said it was important that children could save themselves in the water and know what to do in a bad situation involving other people.

"I have witnessed another child that can't swim hang on to a child that can and put that child at risk,” she said.

"Never take your eyes off your kids, even if they are capable, because they can get into situations that aren't necessarily their own fault.”

She said kids needed to enjoy water and have fun - it's not something they should be scared of.

Seals club captain Ben Gaskin said it was vital that children learnt how to swim.

"Children should learn to swim because it will help with their confidence in the water, and their ability to keep safe in and around water, whether it is in backyard pools, creeks or dams,” he said.

"In school we learn running and other athletics, and it is important that swimming be an integral part of school, as well as family practice.

"Safety and confidence in water are paramount, to allow children to enjoy the social and fitness pleasures of swimming and to learn valuable life skills.”

Mr Gaskin said his grandmother nearly drowned when she was a child.

"She has been scared of water ever since, and has never learned to swim or enjoy the social activity of swimming,” he said.

"We live in a hot, dry country, where swimming is a normal part of life.

"We must make this pastime safe and enjoyable.”

Club co-captain Arnika Barnes said swimming lessons were very important for children because swimming was a life skill and too many adults didn't know how to swim.

"Drowning in children is a big problem because people don't know the dangers of water and, if a child knows how to swim, they can easily save themself,” she said.

"Parents also need to take responsibility for their children when they are around water, especially when their children are young.

"And parents should follow the Kids Alive - Do the Five water safety plan from Laurie Lawrence.”

With phones and other technology being such a big distraction, watching your children is probably one of the most important steps to stop childhood drownings.

"Swimming lessons don't only teach kids to swim but also how to save themself, how to save others and what to do in an emergency in the water,” Ms Barnes said.

"Teaching kids to swim in swimming lessons, and parents watching kids in and around water, are the first steps to water safety and overall reducing drownings,” she added.