SEARCH: CCTV images of men released after pub assault

Police are seeking public assistance to identify the two men pictured.

Police are seeking public assistance to identify the two men pictured.

POLICE are calling on public assistance to identify two men as part of an assault investigation in Emerald.

Emerald police revealed the incident occurred at the Star Hotel on the evening of Wednesday, January 15.

Officer in Charge of Emerald Police Station Senior Sergeant Peter McFarlane said the men pictured may be able to assist with the investigation.

Police are seeking public assistance to identify the two men pictured.

Anyone who recognises the men or anyone who witnessed an altercation at the Star Hotel on Wednesday evening are encouraged to contact Emerald Police, call Policelink on 131 444 or ring Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.