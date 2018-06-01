Menu
Login
Thomas Paynter was last seen on May 21 at a campground on Springs Road, Agnes Waters, however has not been seen or heard from since.
Thomas Paynter was last seen on May 21 at a campground on Springs Road, Agnes Waters, however has not been seen or heard from since.
News

Search continues for missing man

1st Jun 2018 7:30 AM

A SEARCH will continue today for a man missing in central Queensland for nearly a fortnight.

Thomas Paynter, 63, of Rockhampton was last seen at a camp site near Agnes Water, south of Gladstone, on May 21.

A search was sparked when family reported him missing on Monday, with police conducting ground searches of the local area since then.

The search was stepped up yesterday with the RACQ Rescue Helicopter scouring the area from the air, however, there was still no sign of Mr Paynter.

There are concerns for his welfare as he suffers from a medical condition. 

Related Items

gladstone missing man

Top Stories

    Hammer produced in school fight

    Hammer produced in school fight

    News A NUMBER of students were involved in a school fight with a hammer last week, causing Emerald State High School to go into lockdown.

    Gamer reaching whole new levels

    Gamer reaching whole new levels

    News Central Highlands teen tests his Halo skills at world championships.

    Pressure on to keep title

    Pressure on to keep title

    News Emerald powerlifter to Canada.

    Fake money warning

    Fake money warning

    News Police urge vigilance after 73 counterfeit notes found.

    Local Partners