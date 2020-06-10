Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Anthony Lynham said gas exploration helped boost jobs and projects across the region. Photo: file
Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Anthony Lynham said gas exploration helped boost jobs and projects across the region. Photo: file
News

Search for gas to boost CQ communities

Kristen Booth
10th Jun 2020 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

KEEN explorers are on the hunt for more gas across Queensland with another 1500sq km of gas country to be opened up.

The announcement of the new area comes just weeks before exploration tenders close for 12 areas located between Blackwater and Goondiwindi, in the south and central west.

The 12 areas, open to tender until July 9, cover more than 6700sq km and includes 872sq km that can only supply gas to the Australian market.

Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Anthony Lynham said five more parcels were to be released for tender on June 18 around Moonie and Injune in the resource-rich Surat and Bowen Basins.

Tenders for the five parcels are open until September 3 and should be finalised before the end of the year.

“It’s essential that we keep exploration underway to identify the resources, projects and jobs of the future as we emerge from COVID-19,” Dr Lynham said.

“Gas explorers have already expressed interest on these parcels of land previously, so it makes sense to open them for tender.

“Queensland has a plan for our economy to unite and recover for Queensland jobs.

“Part of that plan is building on our traditional strengths like the resources industry and maintaining a pipeline of projects is essential.”

bowen basin gas industry new jobs small communities
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Unique’ Mackay invention to roll onto worksites

        premium_icon ‘Unique’ Mackay invention to roll onto worksites

        Business A multipurpose truck could transform mining efficiency as a Mackay business rolls out new line

        State ‘does not admit’ border closures causing hardship

        premium_icon State ‘does not admit’ border closures causing hardship

        News Renegade business owners will try to force government's hand

        Aussies to face harsh new job reality

        Aussies to face harsh new job reality

        News Fears Australia will return to previous “harsh” measures

        Up to 80 jobs lost at Central Queensland coal mine

        premium_icon Up to 80 jobs lost at Central Queensland coal mine

        Business Anglo American confirms job losses at Central Queensland coal mine