Search for gas to boost CQ communities

Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Anthony Lynham said gas exploration helped boost jobs and projects across the region. Photo: file

KEEN explorers are on the hunt for more gas across Queensland with another 1500sq km of gas country to be opened up.

The announcement of the new area comes just weeks before exploration tenders close for 12 areas located between Blackwater and Goondiwindi, in the south and central west.

The 12 areas, open to tender until July 9, cover more than 6700sq km and includes 872sq km that can only supply gas to the Australian market.

Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Anthony Lynham said five more parcels were to be released for tender on June 18 around Moonie and Injune in the resource-rich Surat and Bowen Basins.

Tenders for the five parcels are open until September 3 and should be finalised before the end of the year.

“It’s essential that we keep exploration underway to identify the resources, projects and jobs of the future as we emerge from COVID-19,” Dr Lynham said.

“Gas explorers have already expressed interest on these parcels of land previously, so it makes sense to open them for tender.

“Queensland has a plan for our economy to unite and recover for Queensland jobs.

“Part of that plan is building on our traditional strengths like the resources industry and maintaining a pipeline of projects is essential.”