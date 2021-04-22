Search for long-lost Gladstone friend sparked by Observer

Gladstone Taxi driver Jane Breslin tells The Observer about what it’s like being cab driver in Gladstone. Photo Paul Braven/The Observer

A woman who stumbled across a long-lost friend from 50 years ago via a Gladstone Observer story on Google while reminiscing, wants to reunite with the “celebrity” Gladstone taxi driver.

It was the mid 1970s, when Jane Breslin and her younger sister Felicity made the monumental journey to London on a popular Australian pilgrimage and met Lorraine Foley.

The trio shared a flat in London, before undertaking the “road trip of a lifetime” around Europe.

This week, when Mrs Kane (nee Foley) stumbled upon a story about Ms Breslin’s taxi driving career, memories of their joyous times together flooded back.

Ms Breslin’s quirky, weird and wonderful stories about life as a taxi driver for 26 years had triggered Mrs Kane to try to contact her.

So, through the power of social media, Mrs Kane contacted the Gladstone Observer requesting to be reunited with her Australian mate.

“Im trying to get in touch with Jane Breslin,” Mrs Kane wrote.

“I saw the item on Google about her being a taxi driver for 26 years.

“I shared a flat in London with her and travelled round Europe with her and her younger sister Felicity in the mid 70s on their Grand Tour.

“Loads of Australians came over to London in those days to save up for their trips to Europe.

“We had such a laugh and she loved driving even then.

“She drove every step of the way through Europe and her sister and I did all the cooking and tent fixing.”

Without the connectivity provided by the internet and social media, Mrs Kane may not have even seen the photos of her former flatmate.

“I just came about the article by chance and recognised her from 50 years ago,” she wrote.

“I would dearly love to contact her and have also contacted Gladstone Observer.

“(I) would really appreciate any contact details you might have for her, or pass on my email address.

“Many, many thanks.”

The Gladstone Observer has contacted Ms Breslin’s employer, Blue and White Taxis Gladstone, to be put in contact with her to pass on Mrs Kane’s details.

Mrs Kane was contacted for more information.

