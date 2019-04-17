Surfer feared missing found safe

The bodyboard found without its owner in Ballina.

The bodyboard found without its owner in Ballina. Wallace, Jamie

UPDATE 7.50AM: POLICE have called off a search after boogie board owner comes forward.

Richmond Police District announced a large-scale search at Main Beach at Ballina has been called off, after the owner of a boogie board that washed up on rocks yesterday made contact with police.

The search was launched about 3pm yesterday after the boogie board was found on rocks on the Ballina North breakwall.

Early this morning, the owner contacted local police after seeing the appeal shared in the media.

He told officers his granddaughter had lost the board in the surf, but was safe and well.

Police would like to thank members of the public and the media for sharing the appeal.

ORIGINAL: THERE are concerns a man is missing in the surf after he entered the water at Main Beach at Ballina yesterday with a body board which, 10 minutes later, was located washed up on rocks.

Police are appealing for public information in relation to the person possibly missing in surf at a beach in Ballina.

Just before 3pm yesterday, an unknown man entered the southern end of Main Beach, Ballina, with a green coloured body board.

The man rode the board on a rip to beyond the break.

About ten minutes later the body board was located washed up on rocks on the Ballina North breakwall.

No witnesses saw the man exit the water, and there are concerns he is missing in the surf.

He has been described as Caucasian, about 40 years old, 180cm tall, with shoulder length blonde hair and wearing a black wetsuit.

So far no missing persons report has been received, and no other property was located on the beach.

A search involving Marine Area Command, Surf Life Saving, and Marine Rescue was conducted however nothing was located.

If there are no developments, search efforts are expected to resume about 7.30am today.

The owner of the board is urged to come forward to let police know he is ok.

Alternatively, anyone with information on the man, or anyone who recognises the body board, is urged to come forward.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.