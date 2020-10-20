A SEARCH has been launched for a man who went missing while swimming at a notorious Far North waterway with authorities holding grave fears about the coming hours.

Police have launched an operation to find a 37-year-old man who disappeared underwater at a deadly section of the Babinda Boulders.

TERRIFYING NEAR-MISS AT DEVIL'S POOL

The man did not resurface after swimming at Devil's Pool about 6pm on Monday.

Devil’s Pool has been the site of at least 17 deaths over the past 60 years. PICTURE: FRANCIS BRENDAN

MORE NEWS

Man killed in horror smash on Cairns highway

Second miner from Africa tests positive in Cairns

'No trace': Daughter's desperate search for missing dad

Officers kicked off a search operation with the help of Queensland Fire and Emergency swift water rescue, SES and the Rescue 510 helicopter but the man was not found overnight.

The search was suspended just after midnight and restarted at 6am.

Devil's Pool has been the site of several tragedies, most recently when 18-year-old Madison Tam drowned while swimming in the area in April this year.

The section of waterway has claimed at least 17 lives over the past 60 years.

Signs warn tourists not to swim in the Devil’s Pool section of the Babinda Boulders, but many still do not heed the warnings.

It is made up of several dangerous sections including the "Chute" and the "Washing Machine", as coined by wary locals.

Its danger lies in its shape - wedged in a gorge with a vast amount of water channelled into a relatively small opening between granite boulders.

Signs warning people not stay out of the area have been erected but swimming has persisted.

Devil's Pool is also steeped in Aboriginal legend, said to be haunted by the ghost of a woman who lures young men into the water.

Originally published as Search for missing man in death trap waterway