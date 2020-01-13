Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The body was found near Twin Bridges.
The body was found near Twin Bridges.
News

Search for missing person ends in tragedy

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
13th Jan 2020 11:00 AM | Updated: 12:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SEARCH for a missing person near Fernvale has culminated in a grim find in the river near Twin Bridges.

The unidentified person was reported missing around 9pm, in the river near Wivenhoe Pocket on Saturday evening.

Sadly, the person was found deceased in the water soon afterwards, near Twin Bridges, north of Fernvale.

No details have been released so far regarding the age, gender, or name of the person.

Police are investigating, and no public calls for information have been made as of yet.

A report is being prepared for the coroner, with more information expected to follow.

editors picks fatality fernvale police twin bridges
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bringing Emerald gamers together

        premium_icon Bringing Emerald gamers together

        News Dean Single is providing a space for socialising and fun.

        Tragic details emerge about Blackwater mine worker's death

        premium_icon Tragic details emerge about Blackwater mine worker's death

        News CFMEU: 'Our hearts go out to family, friends and workmates.'

        COURT: People to face Emerald court today

        premium_icon COURT: People to face Emerald court today

        News A number of people will appear on a range of different charges.

        Man in hospital after motorbike crash

        premium_icon Man in hospital after motorbike crash

        News A MAN was taken to hospital after a motorbike crash