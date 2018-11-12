Menu
Login
The Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter is assisting police with searches.
The Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter is assisting police with searches. Sarah Dionysius
News

Search for mystery boatie 'lost at sea'

Ashley Carter
by
12th Nov 2018 1:46 PM

QUEENSLAND Police and RACQ LifeFlight Rescue are searching for a boatie reportedly broken down and drifting at sea near Noosa.

A Queensland Police spokesman said officers were called on Sunday by the boatie but have since found no evidence of the boat or passenger.

Surf life savers and the coast guard conducted an over night search, but found no reports of the boat, the spokesman said.

The Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has this afternoon been tasked to assist police with their enquiries.

The QPS spokesman said no one had been reported missing, but enquiries were continuing.

More to come.

noosa ocean search and rescue queensland police racq lifeflight rescue helicopter
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Christmas lights competition returns

    Christmas lights competition returns

    News Isaac residents are invited to light up the community.

    Store memories forever

    Store memories forever

    News App makes storing memories simple for parents.

    Big bucks from a little fella

    Big bucks from a little fella

    News Eric Studt's huge effort for Day for Daniel.

    Emerald excited for new business venture

    Emerald excited for new business venture

    News Local business owners look forward to new business venture.

    Local Partners