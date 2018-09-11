Menu
Login
Police divers are understood to be involved in a search of the Swan River in Maylands after a group of youths entered the river after an alleged foot chase. Picture: AAP/Richard Wainwright
Police divers are understood to be involved in a search of the Swan River in Maylands after a group of youths entered the river after an alleged foot chase. Picture: AAP/Richard Wainwright
News

Search for teens feared drowned in Perth river

11th Sep 2018 2:48 AM

WATER police are searching Perth's Swan River for youths who jumped into the water after being chased by officers but weren't seen getting out.

The chase unfolded after police responded to reports the youths were jumping fences in Maylands on Monday afternoon.

Two were taken into custody but one or more could still be in the water, police say.

A search began about 3.30pm amid concerns for their welfare.

A witness told Nine News they heard a female voice yelling "I love you, I love you" from one side of the river.

Anyone with information is urged to phone police on 131 444.

drowning editors picks perth teens

Top Stories

    Region farewells Dougie St Markets

    Region farewells Dougie St Markets

    News Emerald says farewell to a popular annual event this weekend.

    MP supports private school to satisfy demand

    MP supports private school to satisfy demand

    News Lachlan Millar MP behind school for children with special needs.

    Waste warriors can do

    Waste warriors can do

    News Blackwater nuns recycling efforts help aid charities.

    Running in the rainbow

    Running in the rainbow

    News Join the sea of bright colours at the Emerald Colour Run

    Local Partners