Season end is closing in

ON FIRE: Elias Cooper took out the 85 Junior and 65 Senior classes in round two of the Central Highlands series. Terry Hill

Motocross: Emerald's Mozzie Creek motocross track saw cracking racing for round two of the Central Highlands Interclub series.

Emerald Motocross media officer Sharon Pease said the senior classes were hotly contested, with Scotty Stewart in his usual blistering form.

"It was also great to see Lindsay Dillon back on the bike after some time off with injury,” she said.

"Ashleigh Thompson was our in-form female rider taking out the ladies' class, with Dylan Gook, Mitch Alexander, Jayden Beradi and Matthew Flohr also providing some very entertaining moments to win their respective classes.”

Junior riders, including Matty Spence, provided great entertainment for onlookers, with Benny Pease again taking out the Junior Lites and 85 Senior class to extend his series lead.

In 85 Junior and 65 Senior, Elias Cooper's riding could not be faulted to take out both classes.

Pease said the Queensland No.1 in the 50cc class showed his skill.

"Cooper Downing of Middlemount once again showed why he has the title by dominating both the 50cc and 65cc Junior classes,” she said.

"It was great to see the improvement in so many of our local riders and we are looking forward to the third and final round of the series, which will be held in Dysart on October 6.”

Emerald motocross will hold their final club day for the year following the final round in October, with end-of-year presentations that night to see the club's top riders for 2018 crowned.

"It has been a very exciting year for the club, being able to hold a Central Highlands event, Central Queensland event and a Queensland title,” Pease said.

"The future of the club is looking very exciting and we are looking forward to seeing what 2019 brings.”