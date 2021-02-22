Menu
Princess Eugenie gives birth to baby boy with husband Jack Brooksbank
News

Secret behind Eugenie’s baby name

by Stephen Drill
22nd Feb 2021 12:00 AM
After much speculation, Princess Eugenie has revealed her newborn son's name, with the bub named after a famous royal.

Eugenie, 30, confirmed her son is named August Philip Hawke Brooksbank - with his second name "Philip" after her grandfather, Prince Philip.

"We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank," Princess Eugenie said in an Instagram post.

The touching tribute came as Prince Philip, 99, remains in hospital.

"Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you."

 

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank reveal their newborn son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. Picture: Instagram/@princesseugenie
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank reveal their newborn son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. Picture: Instagram/@princesseugenie

Eugenie's mother Sarah Ferguson shared her joy at little August's arrival, posting the photo to Instagram.

"As Grandparents, The Duke and I are thrilled and blessed at the arrival of our grandson August Philip Hawke Brooksbank," the Duchess of York wrote.

"He is a beautiful blessing and a bringer of such love and joy to all our Family. I am so proud of Jack and Eugenie, they are and will be wonderful parents."

The photographs, which show little August swaddled in a blue blanket and blue beanie, during England's winter, were taken by a midwife.

Jack Brooksbank was dressed in a similar blue coloured jumper, while Princess Eugenie wore a camel coat and felt gold hairband in the relaxed snaps.

 

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank reveal their newborn son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. Picture: Instagram/@princesseugenie
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank reveal their newborn son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. Picture: Instagram/@princesseugenie

 

"Thank you to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy," Princess Eugenie wrote.

August, born on February 9 at London's Portland Hospital, is the couple's first child.

The baby was the first grandchild of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, and the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's ninth great-grandchild.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank reveal their newborn son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. Picture: Instagram/@princesseugenie
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank reveal their newborn son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. Picture: Instagram/@princesseugenie

The announcement comes 11 days after his birth on February 9 at 7.55pm Australian time, weighing 3.6kg.

Princess Eugenie gave birth at the same $35,000 a night hospital, the Portland in London, where Meghan Markle delivered her and Prince Harry's son Archie Harrison in 2019.

