Secret behind Jessica’s 45kg weight loss

Jessica Simpson shows off the results of six months of hard work.

Jessica Simpson's trainer has revealed the secrets behind her 45kg weight loss after the star gave birth to daughter Birdie Mae six months ago.

Trainer Harley Pasternak says Simpson's fit body, which she showed off this week, is the result of the 39-year-old mother-of-three's dedication to a more holistic post-baby lifestyle.

"The difference between this and the other times was that she worked out, yes, but her transformation was more about what she did on her own time," he told People.

"She was so motivated and positive. She was saying that her body has not belonged to her for the past decade. Not in a bad way, in a positive way - her body has been designated to create life and now it's hers again and she's going to make it fantastic in a really enjoyable way."

Pasternak says that he's worked with Simpson for 12 years and helped her get her body back in shape after giving birth to daughter Maxwell, 7 and son Ace, 6. However, he notes that this time was more difficult as she hit 108kg after a pregnancy that was fraught with sciatic pain, bronchitis and swollen feet.

"This is sort of the aggregate of being pregnant non-stop for a decade, and so we had a little more of a challenge between this and the other ones," he explained, noting that Simpson called him just days after giving birth.

Pasternak gave the actress five daily tasks to maintain her discipline: getting in her steps, unplugging from technology for an hour, getting sleep, eating healthy and exercising.

However, he noted that despite a dramatic 45kg weight loss, Simpson's gym time was only 45 minutes for three days a week.

"My mantra is you get lean in life, and strong in the gym. So the majority of the weight loss actually came from everything she did outside of the gym, and then everything in the gym is about toning and tightening," he told People.

Simpson showed off her results in an Instagram post on Tuesday with a photo of herself rocking an all-black outfit.

"6 months. 100 pounds down (Yes, I tipped the scales at 240)," she wrote.

"My first trip away from #BIRDIEMAE and emotional for many reasons, but so proud to feel like myself again," Simpson said. "Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder."

This story originally appeared on Fox News and is republished here with permission.