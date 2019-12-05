Secret cameras spot animals after fires

STUNNING photos show native birds returning to bushfire-affected areas on the NSW mid north coast.

The photos, captured by "critter cams", show native birds and reptiles gathering to share a drink at large water tubs placed throughout NSW state forests. Earlier this week, photos were also shared of healthy koalas found in the eucalypt canopy by a koala-detecting dog.

Forestry staff have been installing water stations to assist native animals following weeks of devastating bushfires.

The beautiful birds in the photos include the superb fairy-wren, kookaburras, native doves and different types of kingfishers.

Forest and sacred kingfishers. Picture: Visit NSW State Forests

Olive-backed orioles. Picture: Visit NSW State Forests

A fairy-wren. Picture: Visit NSW State Forests

Kookaburras enjoying a drink. Picture: Visit NSW State Forests

Scarlet, white-naped and yellow-faced honeyeaters with a grey shrike-thrush. Picture: Visit NSW State Forests

Photos shared by the Visit NSW State Forests page attracted more than 2000 reactions and more than 1000 shares on Facebook, with one commenter saying the moving photos gave her "hope".

"Wonderful to see there is some wildlife around still," one person commented on the post.

"Beauty and life among the ashes," another said.

"So much hope in these beautiful pictures," another said.