Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

‘Secret filming’: Accused shopping centre creep in court

Carlie Walker
18th Aug 2020 3:30 AM | Updated: 6:03 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN accused of indecently filming a woman at a Maryborough shopping centre has had his charges mentioned in court.

William Charles Cleave, 21, was in custody and did not appear before Maryborough Magistrate Court on Monday.

His charge, one count of 'observations or recordings in breach of privacy - genital or anal region' - was mentioned in court.

Court documents revealed Mr Cleave was accused of visually recording an unknown woman's genital region at Station Square Shopping Centre.

He has not entered a plea to the charge.

The matter was adjourned until November 9.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

fccourt maryborough shopping centre
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Soaring prices a thing of the past at regional CQ airport

        Premium Content Soaring prices a thing of the past at regional CQ airport

        News ‘Horror story’ airfares are a thing of the past with new airline dedicated to providing affordable flights.

        MINE INQUIRY: Anglo reveals why it uses labour hire

        Premium Content MINE INQUIRY: Anglo reveals why it uses labour hire

        News Public hearings as part of the inquiry are entering the third week.

        How car crash saved a CQ father’s life

        Premium Content How car crash saved a CQ father’s life

        Crime The man drank 15 beers before getting behind the wheel.

        Alliance jets into Moranbah to provide cheaper fares

        Premium Content Alliance jets into Moranbah to provide cheaper fares

        Travel Find out how you can fly from CQ mining town to Brisbane for just $139.