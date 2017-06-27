Secret is slow and smoking

TOP TASTE: The Just Having a Go barbecue team from Blackwater produced mouth-watering entries.

MOST Australians are overly familiar with the backyard barbecue which traditionally involves a man in thongs, a gas cooker and charred snags cooked fast over high heat.

But this is a long way from what barbecue fanatics consider to produce the tastiest results.

A team of four men, all from Blackwater, cleaned up at the recent Rockhampton Brahman Barbecue Battle and they have a better idea than most of what makes for good barbecue.

Paul Stephenson, Jeff Goodman and brothers Stanley and Alwyn Vipen, all self-taught barbecue aficionados learnt the barbecue trade through trial and error while maintaining their day jobs.

"I think we (in Australia) are rushing, we typically want to cook fast but the best result from barbecue is when you cook slow, the Americans got that right,” Stanley Vipen said.

"Most meats should take 8-12 hours to cook,” Alwyn Vipen said.

So what else have the Americans got right?

"It's got to be a wood-fired barbecue - you get that smoke flavour,” Alwyn said.

"You can change the flavours in the timber that you use, I use rosewood and ironbark. That's what grows out this way.”

The men entered the competition to try their luck and the name of their team Just Having a Go reflects their attitude.

But their style of "having a go” is enviable as they placed third overall on points, second in the pulled pork category and third in beef ribs.

Alwyn believes American- style barbecue is only going to become more popular in Australia.

"It's large down south and it's gaining momentum in the northern end of Queensland,” he said.