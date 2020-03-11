Secret Kmart colour code system revealed

An eagle-eyed shopper has pointed out a tiny detail in all Kmart stores that has left many shoppers 'thrilled'.

An eagle-eyed shopper has pointed out a tiny detail in all Kmart stores that has left many shoppers 'thrilled'.

There's nothing more frustrating than popping into Kmart for one thing, and emerging hours later with a load of items - most of which you probably don't need.

However, thanks to a savvy shopper, or rather her husband's sharp observational skills, it's possible those days are a thing of the past.

Taking to a Facebook page dedicated to the budget retailer, the Aussie woman explained how Kmart's home brand products were colour coded, a detail she had never noticed.

"Not a hack (but) did everyone know all the Anko-branded stuff are colour coded?!" She wrote alongside a snap showing sports equipment.

"My husband just pointed it out to me casually and my little mind was blown."

The colour-coded packaging used by Kmart's on its home brand Anko products is spread across 10 categories.

Kmart’s colour coding system reveals lime green is used for sports equipment. Picture: Kmart Hacks & Decor

RELATED: Former Kmart worker reveals how to get a discount

RELATED: Mum's plea to make Kmart clothes 'genderless' sparks divide

The different sections include lime green for sports, dark green for camping and outdoor equipment and dark blue for luggage and bags.

Additionally, orange covers kitchen and appliances, blue, bathroom essentials while purple, yellow and pink demarcate kids' stationery.

Light purple is the nursery department, grey signifies pets, light blue is adult's stationery and pink or purple is the party section, reports Daily Mail Australia.

The woman's post has generated 1000 reactions as well as 146 comments including several remarks from people who work for the Australian retailer.

This photo shows packaging for a bathroom shelving unit which has been colour-coded blue. Picture: Kmart Hacks & Decor

"I work at Kmart and it made my life so much easier to do my returns especially if they are out of my usual area when I noticed they were colour coded," one said.

"Look at the area signs also they will have the colour of the area."

While another said: "I work at Kmart and it makes it easier for customers to know what section everything is and also for us when putting stock away."

A third chimed in saying: "Honestly if it wasn't colour coded half the time us staff wouldn't even know what section it would be aka kids vs. home or sports items vs. outdoor play."

Kitchenware from Kmart features an orange colour code. Picture: Kmart Hacks & Decor

Others commenting on the thread said they were thrilled with new information and hoped this may help streamline their shopping experience.

"This information is cool but I'm more interested in learning how to get a husband to go to Kmart with you," one person joked adding: "Any advice is appreciated."

While another said: "The colour coding is super helpful when decanting boxes, sometimes something may look like it may belong in one area but the colour will help decipher which area it really belongs in."

News.com.au has reached out to Kmart for comment.