Menu
Login
A security guard was assaulted with a pair of boots at a shopping centre in Ballina.
A security guard was assaulted with a pair of boots at a shopping centre in Ballina. JULIAN SMITH
Crime

Security guard assaulted with a pair of boots

24th Oct 2018 4:53 AM | Updated: 10:26 AM

A SECURITY guard was assaulted at a Ballina shopping centre yesterday.

Police allege the security guard approached a 40-year-old man at Ballina Fair at 8am yesterday and had cause to ask him to leave the location.

Senior Constable David Henderson of Richmond Police District said the man refused to do so, then swung a pair of boots he was holding in a round-house swing which struck the guard on the side of his head.

Police arrived and arrested the 40-year old.

At Ballina Police station he was charged with assault and intimidation. He will appear in Ballina Local Court in April. #BallinaCrime

assault ballina court crime editors picks
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Click and collect now available

    Click and collect now available

    News Groceries can be purchased online by Moranbah residents with the launch of Coles Click&Collect.

    Head for the water

    Head for the water

    News Explore the local dams and weirs around the region

    Take to the sky for a joy flight

    Take to the sky for a joy flight

    Community National FunFlight Day raises funds for children

    Intense day at the races

    Intense day at the races

    News More than 3000 guests for the Emerald 100

    Local Partners