Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Sarahia Sharp appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court.
Sarahia Sharp appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court.
Crime

Security guard bitten after fight breaks out between women

Carlie Walker
21st Oct 2020 3:30 AM | Updated: 5:43 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

BITING a security guard landed a mum before Maryborough Magistrates Court this week.

Sarahia Lee Sharp, 22, pleaded guilty to one count of seriously assaulting people performing a lawful duty.

The court heard Sharp was drinking at the Carriers Arms Hotel in July when she became involved in an altercation with another woman.

When she ran at the other woman, a security guard held out an arm to prevent her from making contact.

The court heard Sharp bit the man on the upper forearm but she did not break skin.

Defence lawyer Michael Riedel said his client was still very young and was a mum of two.

Sharp was studying social work, he said, and didn't usually drink much.

Mr Riedel his client wanted to apologise to the security officer involved.

He said his client was embarrassed and would never return to the hotel.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler said to Sharp he suspected if she hadn't been drinking, the incident wouldn't have happened.

Sharp agreed.

She was placed on an 80-hour community service order and a conviction was recorded.

More Stories

carriers arms hotel fccrime fcpolice maryborough security guard
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman stole $3k from CQ business to maintain drug habit

        Premium Content Woman stole $3k from CQ business to maintain drug habit

        Crime The 28 year old was caught as part of a covert operation targeting drug use in the region.

        Hot topic: Where candidates stand on euthanasia

        Premium Content Hot topic: Where candidates stand on euthanasia

        Politics Where candidates of Qld election stand on issue of euthanasia

        Rocky racing loses great mate in Wayne Twigg

        Premium Content Rocky racing loses great mate in Wayne Twigg

        News Remembering Twiggy’s passion for all things thoroughbred.

        Calls for permanent leadership at two CQ high schools

        Premium Content Calls for permanent leadership at two CQ high schools

        Education “To have the leader of a school being a temporary appointment for over 12 months is...