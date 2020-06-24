Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two security guards have been stabbed and two people have been arrested after an attack at a Kmart store.
Two security guards have been stabbed and two people have been arrested after an attack at a Kmart store.
Crime

Security guards stabbed and two arrested in Kmart attack

by Suzan Delibasic
24th Jun 2020 9:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Two people have been stabbed by knife-wielding thugs in a department store at Westfield Fountain Gate.

Police were called to the centre at 5.50pm following reports of a stabbing.

It's understood that two security guards were stabbed at Kmart, according to reports on social media.

Emergency services attended the scene and paramedics assessed two patients with non-life threatening injuries.

Two people have been arrested and a man and a woman are assisting police with their inquires.

Shopper Danielle told the Herald Sun she saw blood on the floor near the homewares department.

Police and emergency services respond to the incident at Westfield Fountain Gate.
Police and emergency services respond to the incident at Westfield Fountain Gate.

"It was really confronting, they asked everyone to evacuate and roped off the store," she said.

Another shopper, who asked not be named, said a staff member had told him the incident unfolded after a couple were allegedly caught trying to steal $500 worth of items.

"The worker told me security tried to stop the couple and that's when they got stabbed, it's terrible for this to happen," he said.

Shopper Christina, who regularly shops at Kmart after hours, said the incident was "shocking".

"It's just so scary for this to happen here, the crime is just getting out of control here," she said.

"I always see security around here but I think the centre needs more police patrolling at night too," she said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or may have information is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit crimestoppersvic.com.au

suzan.delibasic@news.com.au

Originally published as Security guards stabbed, two arrested in Westfield attack

crime kmart violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Travel bubble bursts as political fighting ramps up

        premium_icon Travel bubble bursts as political fighting ramps up

        News Premier all but rules out an interstate travel bubble, prompting accusations she is politicising advice behind the state’s tough border restrictions.

        End of an era for rural news

        End of an era for rural news

        Rural Rural Weekly will print a final souvenir edition, inserted into newspapers across...

        New opportunities open in Tough and Tender project

        premium_icon New opportunities open in Tough and Tender project

        News Launched in May, Tough and Tender Beauty is the signature project for CQRASN and...

        Former journalists take a walk down memory lane

        premium_icon Former journalists take a walk down memory lane

        News Some of the first CQ News journalists share what it was like in the beginning.