Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NAB has closed its branches nationwide. Picture: David Clark
NAB has closed its branches nationwide. Picture: David Clark
News

Security threat shuts all NAB branches

by Gerard Cockburn
18th Nov 2020 1:50 PM

National Australia Bank has been forced to close all its branches due to a physical security threat.

"Unfortunately we have had to close our branches temporarily due to a physical security threat," a NAB spokesman said.

"As always the safety and security of our customers and colleagues is our priority.

"We are working closely with police and will provide an update as soon as we can."

NAB has assured customers internet, mobile and telephone banking were still available.

 

 

Originally published as Security threat shuts all NAB branches

banking editors picks nab

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman hospitalised following after-dark crash

        Premium Content Woman hospitalised following after-dark crash

        Breaking Two other people escaped the crash uninjured and did not require hospitalisation.

        40 years of fashionable, friendly service in CQ region

        Premium Content 40 years of fashionable, friendly service in CQ region

        People and Places ‘I’ve just generated so many friendships along the way … it’s been amazing’

        LETTERS: The hidden cost of climate change

        Premium Content LETTERS: The hidden cost of climate change

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Festivals celebrating women coming to CQ

        Premium Content Festivals celebrating women coming to CQ

        News Women of the World Australia held consultations in Longreach, Barcaldine...