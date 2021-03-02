SEE PICS: Kalkie and Bargara students welcome reef experts

Kalkie State School students and staff with Mayor Jack Dempsey, GBRMPA CEO Josh Thomas and chief scientist Dr David Wachenfeld.

Kalkie State School students and staff with Mayor Jack Dempsey, GBRMPA CEO Josh Thomas and chief scientist Dr David Wachenfeld.

Students from Kalkie and Bargara State schools recently welcomed two Great Barrier Reef experts into their classroom to showcase their reef conservation projects.

The Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority (GBRMPA) chief executive officer Josh Thomas and chief scientist Dr David Wachenfeld recently visited the region to meet with students from the two local schools.

Student Zayd Habib welcomes GBRMPA's Josh Thomas and Dr David Wachenfeld to Kalkie State School.

Kalkie State School teacher Judith Stutchbury said students were thrilled by the experience.

"Josh Thomas and Dr David Wachenfeld were excellent and spoke nicely on the students level (which) inspired them very much," Ms Stutchbury said.

"The CEO said the students inspired him with the conservation and protection work they have been doing."

Kalkie State School students and staff with Mayor Jack Dempsey, GBRMPA CEO Josh Thomas and chief scientist Dr David Wachenfeld.

Both special guests stopped by after they were invited by grade 3 Kalkie student Thomas Rehbein.

During the visit Bargara students showed Mr Thomas and Dr Wachenfeld their beeswax wraps while their peers from Kalkie discussed their Fantastic Not Plastic campaign.

More stories

Grade 3 Kalkie State School student Thomas Rehbein meets with Josh Thomas after he invited him to visit the school during a videolink on Science Week last year.