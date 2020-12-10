See who Capras face in 2021 Intrust Super Cup opener

The CQ Capras will open their 2021 Intrust Super Cup campaign against the Tweed Heads Seagulls on Saturday, March 20. Photo: File

THE CQ Capras will open the 2021 season with an away game against the Tweed Heads Seagulls on Saturday, March 20.

They will play their first home game the following week against the Northern Pride.

The Capras have nine home games, among them a Round 7 clash against the Northern Pride at Emerald’s McIndoe Park on Saturday, May 15.

The QRL today released the draw for its revised premier men’s statewide competition.

The 2021 Intrust Super Cup season will be played over 19 rounds, with a split round in Round 8.

The 14 clubs that started the 2020 season before its suspension due to COVID-19 are already back in training for the new year.

They played just one game in 2019 before the QRL took the unprecedented step to cancel its four statewide competitions – the ISC, BHP Premiership, Hastings Deering Colts and Auswide Bank Mal Meninga Cup in response to the pandemic.

QRL managing director Robert Moore said the new season was already shaping up to be one of the most exciting on record, with the “six again” rule to be implemented in the ISC for the first time.

The top eight clubs will contest the finals series throughout September, with the season decider to be played at Dolphin Stadium on Sunday, September 26.

