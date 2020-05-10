Menu
Minister for Resources Keith Pitt. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas)
Minister for Resources Keith Pitt. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas)
Politics

‘Self destruction’: Pitt seizes on Trad resignation

by Michael Wray
10th May 2020 3:00 PM
MORRISON Government frontbencher Keith Pitt says Jackie Trad's "self destruction" had removed a huge roadblock from the Queensland economy.

The Resources and Northern Australia Minister seized on Ms Trad's resignation as Deputy Premier and Treasurer this morning to urge her successors to back a string of delayed projects around the state.

"Hopefully the Queensland economic roadblock of Jackie Trad, which has now self-destructed, will not return," he said.

"The Queensland Labor Government needs to get on with projects like the New Acland mine, like the upgrades to the Bruce Highway, like the Rookwood Weir, like the Hinkler Regional Deal which have been delayed year after year under former minister Trad and get the Queensland economy moving."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced Ms Trad's resignation this morning following news the state's corruption watchdog would be investigating claims the former treasurer interfered with the recruitment of a school principal in her electorate.

When announcing Ms Trad's resignation the Premier said she "really want to thank her" for her service in Cabinet but would not be drawn on more.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and former Deputy Premier Jackie Trad pictured last year. Picture: AAP/Dan Peled
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and former Deputy Premier Jackie Trad pictured last year. Picture: AAP/Dan Peled

 

"I'm not going to look backwards I'm going to focus on the future," Ms Palaszczuk said.

Among new appointments Health Minister Steven Miles has been appointed as the Deputy Premier and Cameron Dick has taken on the role of State Treasurer.

Ms Trad's resignation comes after The Sunday Mail published details of an anonymous letter behind the Crime and Corruption Commission investigation.

The letter, dated September 4, claims Ms Trad potentially interfered with the selection process for the principal of the new Inner City South Secondary College in her South Brisbane electorate.

Originally published as 'Self destruction': Pitt seizes on Trad resignation

