‘Selfish’ wedding act causes rage

People are furious about this photo of what should be a happy moment. Picture: Reddit

A wedding is the ultimate party.

It's a night of fun, where the newlyweds would have forked out tens of thousands of dollars to ensure their guests have unlimited access to food, alcohol and entertainment.

So when you're at a wedding, and you suddenly feel the urge to make a very public gesture, perhaps take yourself to the bar, have a champagne and rethink your plan.

Why? Because it's their night, not yours.

Drink up everyone, it's free! Except for the newlyweds, who are now in debt.

According to a Reddit thread, a guest at a US wedding decided to ignore this sage advice and ploughed on with a clumsy plan to propose to the love of his life in front of a crowd of strangers.

The original post, uploaded by a user called Sam, features a photo at a wedding, understood to have taken place last year.

Sam ironically captioned the post: "A perfect time to propose. (bridesmaid's friend's wedding)"

The photo shows a man in a grey suit and perfectly matching patent leather shoes on bended knee holding a ring box. His lapel corsage suggests he is part of the bridal party and is the same shade as the dress worn by the object of his affections, who happens to be a bridesmaid. She appears totally taken aback, clasping her mouth in shock.

But according to Sam, the newlyweds had absolutely no idea the best day of their lives was about to be ambushed by some other couple - one they had entrusted to be by their sides throughout the big day.

"The guy didn't even ask the married couple," he wrote.

"So I would argue this is a bit past rude."

The photo sparked more than 1400 comments from people who called it a "d*ck move" and "completely selfish", saying the proposal was a cheap, tacky way to steal attention away from the actual newlyweds.

People have been making threats to their friends that if this was to happen to them, they would return the favour in kind.

There's a few things about this photo that are off.

Firstly, the wedding reception appears to be in a high school gymnasium, as many eagle-eyed Reddit users pointed out.

Secondly, while some of the wedding guests are smiling as the proposal takes place before them, others don't seem so impressed.

This woman isn't having a bar of it. No, sir.

And this guy can barely contain his laughter, knowing exactly the sort of storm that awaits the proposal when the bride finds out what has just gone down.

Ooooh, you guys are so screwed!

Many people were furious with the newly engaged couple, claiming "people like that are the worst".

"This is probably the most low and deceitful thing you can do at one of your friends weddings," one user wrote.

"Stealing somebody else's thunder that they spent years planning is nothing short of a d*ck move."

Another user told the group they had been to a wedding where a similar proposal had occurred.

"It was the most awkward thing I've ever seen," they wrote.

"After 2 minutes, everyone totally ignored the engagement and went back to the wedding and the new fiances left soon after, because no one was giving them attention."

It's about them, guys, not you …

Others claimed the proposal came off as "really, really cheap".

"Whether or not it's the intention, everyone there just sees it as piggybacking off an occasion that's already happening, for free, for you," one person reasoned.

If this Reddit thread has taught us anything, it's probably to let the bridal couple - the ones paying for your unlimited fun times - enjoy their night, interruption free.

