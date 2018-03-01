Sell your products with ease

THE TEAM: Terry Ray, Matt Beard and Bryton Virgo are the driving force behind the Emerald Auction Centre.

LANDMARK Emerald along with Matt Beard, Terry Ray and Bryton Virgo, have put together the Emerald Auction Centre to provide monthly auctions, following the popularity of once off farm clearing sales.

Matt Beard said they wanted to provide a fair and competitive market place, compared to selling on platforms where it's first in best dressed.

"That's the beauty of an auction, it gives everyone an opportunity to bid on items, while remaining transparent about the sale process,” he said.

"We are creating a competitive atmosphere with some healthy competition.”

All products will be advertised on their website and Facebook page, Emerald Auction Centre, with the hope to create an online bidding platform in the future for those who can't make the auction.

The first auction is set to be held on March 10 with a range of products up for grabs.

Future auctions will be held on the first Saturday of the month.

"We are looking at between 120 and 160 lots so far,” Mr Beard said.

"There are quite a few items coming forward, from water trucks, tractors, farming implements, caravans, even a boat.”

Those interested in selling items will be required to get in touch with the team prior to 12pm on Friday, March 9, through their website or Facebook page, Emerald Auction Centre.

Vendors are able to put a reserve on their items, which will be marketed on the website and Facebook page, through print media and email distribution.

All interested parties are invited to attend the first auction and support the initiative.

Food and drinks also available to all attendees.

Bidders are required to register prior to the auction, which kicks off at 9am.

Registration can be completed on the day of auction or on the website.

Gates will open at 7am, allowing potential buyers to view items beforehand.

The team will also have a crew to help move the items if needed.

"We have a crew on standby to help with any heavy lifting,” Mr Beard said. "That's the beauty of having it in town.

"We've got endless options in regards to tilt-tray trucks and heavy cranes.

"It's all there at your fingertips.

"And we are in the industrial area so it's a good natural fit with all the gear close by.”

Emerald Auction Centre are looking to offer:

Trucks

Trailers

Tractors

Farming equipment

Earthmoving

Mining

Vehicles

Tools and general plant

Website: www.emeraldauctioncentre.com.au