Semi-trailer blaze shuts down highway

by Talisa Eley
31st Jul 2018 2:44 AM

A SEMI-trailer loaded with tyres has sparked a grassfire on a rural highway northwest of Toowoomba, with crews working to stop the intense blaze from spreading.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the truck had been travelling along the Warrego Highway 26km west of Miles when it burst into flames about 8pm, with the fire quickly spreading to vegetation by the side of the road.

 

The cab of the truck was moved to safety, but the 12m trailer was destroyed by the blaze.

The spokeswoman said crews had quickly brought the grassfire under control and extinguished it by 9.30pm, so they could gain access to the trailer.

It is understood the road surface has been damaged by the scorching heat, with the highway expected to be closed overnight.

