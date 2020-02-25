Senate push to strip Arndt of OAM after Hannah Clarke row

Senator Bettina Arndt may be stripped of her Order of Australia after commenting on the murder of Hannah Clarke and her children, saying “how dare police deviate from the feminist script of seeking excuses”.

Senator Bettina Arndt may be stripped of her Order of Australia after commenting on the murder of Hannah Clarke and her children, saying “how dare police deviate from the feminist script of seeking excuses”.

Labor frontbenchers Penny Wong and Kristina Keneally are demanding men's rights activist Bettina Arndt be stripped of her Order of Australia.

The opposition senators will move a motion on Tuesday condemning Ms Arndt's "reckless and abhorrent" comments about the recent murders of Queensland woman Hannah Clarke and her three children.

Congratulations to the Queensland police for keeping an open mind and awaiting proper evidence, including the possibility that Rowan Baxter might have been “driven too far.” But note the misplaced outrage. How dare police deviate from the feminist script of seeking excuses... — Bettina Arndt (@thebettinaarndt) February 20, 2020

"The values that underpin Ms Arndt's views on this horrific family violence incident are not consistent with her retaining her Order of Australia," the senators said in their motion.

Senator Keneally urged her upper house colleagues to "stand firm" and make it clear there was no excuse for family violence.

Men’s rights activist Bettina Arndt may be stripped of her Order of Australia after tweeting the horrific murder of Hannah Clarke and her three children in Brisbane, saying “how dare police deviate from the feminist script of seeking excuses … and explanations when women stab their partners to death, or drive their children into dams but immediately judging a man in these circumstances as simply

"There is no excuse for what happened to Hannah Clarke and her three children, it was a murder plain and simple, but there is nothing plain and simple about the tragedy that is domestic violence," she told reporters.

"And there is nothing plain and simple about using your position with an Order of Australia to spread comments that could be seen to be inciting violence, that seem to be condoning violence."

Shadow Home Affairs Minister Kristina Keneally. Picture: Lukas Coch

Liberal senators Sarah Henderson and Hollie Hughes have also spoken out against Ms Arndt's comments.

Ms Arndt drew scrutiny last week after tweeting "Congratulations to the Queensland police for keeping an open mind and awaiting proper evidence, including the possibility that Rowan Baxter might have been 'driven too far'."

Liberal senators Sarah Henderson. Picture: Kym Smith

Governor-General David Hurley has forwarded complaints about her Order of Australia to the body that manages the awards.

It comes as Federal Labor MP Anne Aly opened up about her experience of domestic violence and is pushing for more action on the issue.

Federal Labor MP Anne Aly says it has been difficult for her to talk about the murders carried out by murderer Rowan Baxter, having experienced domestic violence herself. Picture: Mick Tsikas

She wrote the personal column in the West Australian on Tuesday, a day after parliament reflected on the murder of Hannah Clarke and her three children.

Hannah Clarke with her children Laianah, Aaliyah and Trey, alongside the man who murdered them in a horrific public ordeal. Picture: Facebook

Dr Aly said it had been difficult for her to talk about the murders carried out by Ms Clarke's estranged husband Rowan Baxter in Brisbane last week, as she was a survivor of domestic violence at the hands of her former spouse and father of her children.

Hannah Clarke and her son Trey.

"I have known men like that. Men who see their partners and their children as their possessions and nothing more," she wrote.

Hannah Clarke and her three children – Aaliyah, Laianah and Trey – murdered by Rowan Baxter.

"Abusers who explode with rage when their power is taken away and they can no longer control their partners."

The MP said she had followed "age-old" advice passed down on how woman should deal with such violence.

Hannah Clarke’s brother Nathaniel Clarke, being supported by his dad Lloyd, while speaking about the family at a public memorial at Bill Hewitt Reserve in Brisbane. Picture: Sarah Marshall

"Advice that warned me not to be rash and that cautioned me that leaving my husband and provider would make me destitute - not to mention unattractive and alone," she said.

"I've been patient. I've stayed. I've nursed my bruises and I've hidden my pain. And I've stayed silent.

Hannah Clarke and her three children – Laianah, Aaliyah and Trey – who were killed by Rowan Baxter (pictured), who was the father of the kids. Picture: Facebook

"For a long time I stayed silent. But no more."

Dr Aly said no amount of talking would stop domestic violence.

She said Australia needed a national campaign to reach into every home with the clear message such violence was a criminal offence and would not be tolerated.

Hannah Clarke’s parents, Lloyd and Suzanne Clarke, crying at a public memorial of the family murdered. Picture: Jono Searle/Getty

Dr Aly said women who wanted to leave violent relationships also needed support, including safe housing.

"Despite all the pain and abuse I suffered, leaving the father of my children was the hardest decision I have ever made," she said.

"Until we start taking action on domestic violence, nothing will change.

"Words and gestures in parliament are nice but they don't solve problems or create the urgent change needed to help women today."

Members mark a minute of silence at Parliament House after Prime Minister Scott Morrison spoke about domestic violence. Picture: Mick Tsikas

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said countering domestic violence was a priority for his government every day.

The federal government continues to implement the fourth national domestic violence action plan and the issue will be raised at a COAG meeting in a few weeks time.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaking about domestic violence at parliament. Picture: Mick Tsikas

"This issue doesn't know politics. It just knows that there is hurt and pain and tragedy and devastation to families and every day addressing that is a priority for me and my government," he told reporters.

If you or you know of somebody in need of help, due to problems at home, phone 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) Lifeline 13 11 14.

...and explanations when women stab their partners to death, or drive their children into dams but immediately judging a man in these circumstances as simply representing the evil violence that is in all men. https://t.co/gCMCn1kma1 — Bettina Arndt (@thebettinaarndt) February 20, 2020

Shadow Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong. Picture: Mick Tsikas