NT Labor Senator Malarndirri McCarthy slammed Queensland Senator Amanda Stoker over the comments. Picture: Justin Kennedy
Politics

Senator McCarthy slams QLD senator over “insensitive” comments

by SARAH MATTHEWS
16th Jun 2020 8:31 AM
NT SENATOR Malarndirri McCarthy has slammed Queensland senator Amanda Stoker for saying Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk was "the knee on the throat of the businesses of Queensland, stopping them from breathing".

Senator McCarthy, who raised the issue in federal parliament yesterday, said the choice of phrase was "insensitive and inappropriate" as it seemed to be a reference to the death of US man George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police last month.

He died after a police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes.

Senator Stoker made the comments on Sky News while talking about Queensland's borders remaining closed.

"Premier Palaszczuk knows she is absolutely choking our economy," she said. "She is the knee on the throat of the business of Queensland stopping them from breathing."

Senator McCarthy asked if Prime Minister Scott Morrison agreed "it was insensitive and inappropriate for Senator Stoker to use the words of a dying man to make a political point on late night TV?"

A spokesman for Senator Stoker said this was simply an attempt to distract from the mess of allegations that Labor are facing today.

"It's the Queensland Premier who should apologise to the many business owners who've lost their livelihoods, and the thousands of staff who've lost their jobs in circumstances where these border closures have gone on way too long," she said.

