Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A senior cop has been stood down and ordered to face court, charged with drink driving offences.
A senior cop has been stood down and ordered to face court, charged with drink driving offences.
Crime

Senior cop stood down amid drink driving allegations

by ELISE WILLIAMS
19th Dec 2019 4:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SENIOR cop charged with drink driving has been stood down by the Queensland Police Service.

The 35-year-old male Senior Constable from Intelligence and Covert Services Command was today stood down following allegations he drove while under the influence of alcohol. 

The statement issued by the Queensland Police Service said: "In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct.

This does not mean that the allegations against the officer have been substantiated."

The police officer, who is alleged to have unlawfully used a motor vehicle while intoxicated, will front the Beaudesert Magistrates Court on January 20, 2020.

crime drink-driving police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Kindness reigns for Citizen of the Year

        premium_icon Kindness reigns for Citizen of the Year

        News For 30 years Cath Truloff was the face of Tieri’s service station and the first and last person most people saw when coming and going

        Young ambassadors leading the resource sector

        premium_icon Young ambassadors leading the resource sector

        Education Three students have been chosen as the Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy’s...

        'Don’t bother coming to work’: 170 miners jobless

        premium_icon 'Don’t bother coming to work’: 170 miners jobless

        News “Majority of the workforce has been told ‘go to your camp rooms, pick up your...

        Man injured in violent ‘three-person brawl’

        premium_icon Man injured in violent ‘three-person brawl’

        Crime The 30-year-old was taken to hospital with a cut lip and head injury.