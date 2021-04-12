Menu
A Central Regional Sergeant has been stood down and must appear in Mackay Magistrates Court later this month over weapons act allegations.
Crime

Senior CQ cop stood down over weapon allegations

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@news.com.au
12th Apr 2021 8:24 AM
A senior ranking Central Regional officer has been stood down from official duty with the Queensland Police Service over weapons act allegations.

The 49-year-old sergeant has been tasked to perform non-operational duties.

The officer is subject of an investigation into weapons offence allegations.

The sergeant has been issued a notice to appear in Mackay Magistrates Court on April 27 for failing to comply with licence conditions pursuant to section 34(1) of the Weapons Act 1990.

“In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct,” a statement from QPS media read.

“This does not mean the allegations against the officer have been substantiated.”

