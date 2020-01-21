Senior Hawks enter cricket grand final

CRICKET: The Hawks will play Rockhampton in the grand final in February.

CRICKET: The Hawks will play Rockhampton in the grand final in February.

THE Highlands Hawks took on Gladstone at the weekend and secured their spot in the CQ Championship grand final next month.

The senior CH Hawks defeated Gladstone on Sunday, January 19 at the Emerald Showgrounds.

Captain Cameron Keene said the day was a memorable one.

“The weather was brilliant for a nice day of cricket,” he said.

“The team performed exceptionally well. It’s one of the best Central Highlands teams we’ve put out on the park.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve beaten Gladstone, so it was a pretty big achievement for some of the lads. Being a young side, it’s pretty special.”

The Hawks batted first, making 202 runs off 50 overs, with eight out.

Gladstone were all out for 163.

Keene and Hicks were the standout batsmen, making 76 and 70 respectively.

Keene, as bowler, also managed a hat trick to finish the game.

The captain praised Lachlan Munro for his performance.

In eight overs he took one wicket for 28 runs.

The Hawks will play Rockhampton in the final on February 17.