Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
CRICKET: The Hawks will play Rockhampton in the grand final in February.
CRICKET: The Hawks will play Rockhampton in the grand final in February.
Sport

Senior Hawks enter cricket grand final

Timothy Cox
21st Jan 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Highlands Hawks took on Gladstone at the weekend and secured their spot in the CQ Championship grand final next month.

The senior CH Hawks defeated Gladstone on Sunday, January 19 at the Emerald Showgrounds.

Captain Cameron Keene said the day was a memorable one.

“The weather was brilliant for a nice day of cricket,” he said.

“The team performed exceptionally well. It’s one of the best Central Highlands teams we’ve put out on the park.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve beaten Gladstone, so it was a pretty big achievement for some of the lads. Being a young side, it’s pretty special.”

The Hawks batted first, making 202 runs off 50 overs, with eight out.

Gladstone were all out for 163.

Keene and Hicks were the standout batsmen, making 76 and 70 respectively.

Keene, as bowler, also managed a hat trick to finish the game.

The captain praised Lachlan Munro for his performance.

In eight overs he took one wicket for 28 runs.

The Hawks will play Rockhampton in the final on February 17.

Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The foundation making equality for people with disabilities

        premium_icon The foundation making equality for people with disabilities

        News Central Queenslanders Gavin Perry and Michael Segwick hope to reduce stigma around disabilities so people can get on with enjoying their lives.

        Firefighter Jesse Bird embodies the Aussie spirit

        premium_icon Firefighter Jesse Bird embodies the Aussie spirit

        News Jesse Bird stars in a National Australia Day Council advertisement.

        Kelli Willmott raises more than $30,000 for the community

        premium_icon Kelli Willmott raises more than $30,000 for the community

        News Kelli Willmott's love for Blackwater community is priceless.

        Woman caught drink driving in Moranbah

        premium_icon Woman caught drink driving in Moranbah

        News fifty-five-year-old to face Moranbah Magistrates Court next month.