Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Senior Palaszczuk Government Minister Anthony Lynham announces decision to stand down at election
Senior Palaszczuk Government Minister Anthony Lynham announces decision to stand down at election Chris Ison ROK240118crookwood2
Politics

Senior Minister to stand down at election

by Domanii Cameron
10th Sep 2020 10:27 AM

SENIOR Palaszczuk Government Minister Anthony Lynham has announced he will not recontest his seat at the upcoming October election.

"It has become very clear to me that I cannot maintain my medical registration as a doctor and give 100 per cent to this job," he told Parliament today.

"And the people of Stafford and Queensland deserve 100 per cent."

Dr Lynham has held the seat of Stafford since 2014, which has a margin of about 12 per cent.

He said he would speak further on it later today.

More Stories

anthony lynham election palaszczuk government politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Survey finds reduction of regional maternity services ‘catastrophic’

        Premium Content Survey finds reduction of regional maternity services...

        Parenting Queensland doctors respond to the reduction of regional and rural maternity services

        Postal voting applications opening early to avoid COVID-19

        Premium Content Postal voting applications opening early to avoid COVID-19

        News Find out how to apply early to get your postal ballot, ensuring you stay safe and...

        Postal votes open next week: what you need to do

        Premium Content Postal votes open next week: what you need to do

        Politics The Electoral Commission has fired the starter’s gun for state poll

        CQ mine worker a finalist in the national industry awards

        Premium Content CQ mine worker a finalist in the national industry awards

        News “I believe that attracting women to pursue careers in the resources industry should...