Senior students get taste of uni life

CQ University Paramedic Science Lecturers (l to r) Lisa Hurring and Shannon Delport presenting to Year 12 students at CQ University Gladstone campus Uni Experience day. Picture: Rodney Stevens

A taste of post high school academia was sampled by 120 local Year 12 students who attended CQ University’s Gladstone Uni Experience on Friday.

The free day-long event saw students given their own timetables so they could navigate the Gladstone Marina campus just like enrolled uni students.

High school students selected two study areas, tailored to what their career aspirations were.

CQ University Marine Science Research Assistant Elizabeth Andrews presenting to Year 12 students at the CQ University Gladstone campus Uni Experience day. Picture: Rodney Stevens

Academic areas covered were Paramedic Science, Environmental Science, Nursing and Allied Health, Information Technology, Trades, Apprenticeships and Traineeships, Business and Accounting, Medical Science, Occupational Health and Safety, Physiotherapy, Psychology and Education.

Toolooa State High School’s Cassidy James, 17, enjoyed the information provided by marine science researchers.

“I want to get a better idea of what career courses there are and the career pathway I want to follow,” she said.

“I am very interested in what I have seen in marine biology and marine sciences.

“Further down the track I would like to educate people about what I have learned in marine biology so they can protect the reef.”

Year 12 student Anna Suter with Nursing and Midwifery Lecturer Shelli Cole at the CQ University Gladstone Uni Experience day. Picture: Rodney Stevens

Daniel Earl of Tannum Sands State High School was actively involved in a paramedic science presentation.

The 17-year-old said he was inspired to pursue a career helping others by a former teacher.

“I plan on studying medicine because I want to help people and make sure everyone can feel healthy and secure,” he said.

“I have wanted to pursue a career in medicine for a long time.

“I had a maths teacher in Year 7 who went to teach at disadvantaged communities in the NT and he inspired me to want to help disadvantaged people and people who would otherwise go without important services.”

Paramedic Science Lecturer Lisa Hurring said students were introduced to life as a paramedic.

“We talked through the general nature of the job and what to expect with the job, as a lot of people have misconceptions about life as a paramedic,” she said.

Year 12 students are presented information about Allied Health by CQ University Allied Health Teacher Marita Hope at the CQ University Gladstone campus Uni Experience day. Picture: Rodney Stevens

“We talked about the best types of people to become paramedics and the students asked a range of questions from what type of jobs you attend, to what the study is like to become a paramedic.

“Then we showed them the range of equipment we carry in an ambulance and what it is used for.”

For lunch, students were treated to Dominos pizza.

Following the lunch break, the Year 12s heard presentations about scholarships, CQ University abroad and CQ University Global, information about student residential colleges at the Rockhampton and Mackay Campuses.

Contemporary CQ University students also presented information on life at the university currently, giving the Year 12s a taste of what’s to come.

For more information about study options visit website to access the CQ University Year 12 toolkit.

