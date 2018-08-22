Menu
Login
SENIORS WEEK: Lorraine Gersboch and Gail Williams from Capella.
SENIORS WEEK: Lorraine Gersboch and Gail Williams from Capella. Aden Stokes
News

Seniors kick up their heels

22nd Aug 2018 6:00 PM

SENIORS from across the region gathered at the Blackwater Civic Centre Tuesday for the annual Central Highlands Seniors Week luncheon.

Keeping up with the tradition, Darcy McLaughlin, 92, and Ann Travers, 93, were crowned the Seniors Week king and queen.

Gail Williams, who is currently house sitting in Capella, hopped on a bus on Tuesday morning after having such a great time at last year's luncheon.

"It's terrific to see all these people gathered here and we are so fortunate to have such a brilliant guest speaker today,” she said.

"Dawn Fraser's speech took me back to my youth, not that I am a winning swimmer, but it was absolutely wonderful to hear she was a tomboy, like me.”

She said it was very important for all seniors to celebrate Seniors Week.

"I just think with life being so busy the younger ones seem to forget about us older ones,” she said.

"We still contribute a lot and that needs to be celebrated.”

central highlands seniors week 2018
Central Queensland News

Top Stories

    Get ready for a Crazy Tea Party

    Get ready for a Crazy Tea Party

    News Have a blast at this year's St John's Crazy Tea Party.

    First step to health

    First step to health

    News Women boast health during local fitness program

    Youngsters shine in political spotlight

    Youngsters shine in political spotlight

    News Pupils participated in the 2018 Emerald Youth Parliament last week.

    Maternity unit safe

    Maternity unit safe

    News Promising future for Emerald maternity services

    Local Partners