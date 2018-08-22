Seniors kick up their heels

SENIORS from across the region gathered at the Blackwater Civic Centre Tuesday for the annual Central Highlands Seniors Week luncheon.

Keeping up with the tradition, Darcy McLaughlin, 92, and Ann Travers, 93, were crowned the Seniors Week king and queen.

Gail Williams, who is currently house sitting in Capella, hopped on a bus on Tuesday morning after having such a great time at last year's luncheon.

"It's terrific to see all these people gathered here and we are so fortunate to have such a brilliant guest speaker today,” she said.

"Dawn Fraser's speech took me back to my youth, not that I am a winning swimmer, but it was absolutely wonderful to hear she was a tomboy, like me.”

She said it was very important for all seniors to celebrate Seniors Week.

"I just think with life being so busy the younger ones seem to forget about us older ones,” she said.

"We still contribute a lot and that needs to be celebrated.”