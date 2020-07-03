Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A New Zealand judge has set the sentence date for the Australian man convicted of the 2019 Christchurch mosque murders.
A New Zealand judge has set the sentence date for the Australian man convicted of the 2019 Christchurch mosque murders.
Crime

Sentencing date set for Christchurch mosque shooter

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@dailyexaminer.com.au
3rd Jul 2020 10:14 AM | Updated: 3:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Australian man convicted of the 2019 Christchurch mosque shootings will be sentenced next month during an expected three-day court sitting.

Today New Zealand High Court Justice Cameron Mander announced the sentencing date of August 24, which had been delayed due to COVID-19.

Brenton Tarrant, who confessed to the crimes in March, is expected to be sentenced to life in jail for 51 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and one count of terrorism.

Tarrant had previously pleaded not guilty to the charges, before making a shock plea reversal.

Australian Associated Press reports the High Court has been exploring ways of allowing as many victims and family members, many of whom are based overseas, to participate in the sentencing.

Justice Mander said the court had been in contact with NZ government departments, given the current border closure and 14-day mandatory isolation for international arrivals.

Justice Mander said he balanced the setting of the date for sentencing next month, which would preclude the participation of overseas-based victims and families, against the strong desire for closure from local community members.

"They wish sentencing to happen as soon as realistically possible," Justice Mander said.

"Finality and closure is considered by some as the best means of bringing relief to the Muslim community."

Justice Mander said people based overseas will be able to present victim impact statements using videoconferencing technology or simply watch the proceedings over a live streaming link.

brenton tarrant christchurch shootings christchurch terror attack clarence crime new zealand
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How beloved author Brian Falkner could meet your kid

        premium_icon How beloved author Brian Falkner could meet your kid

        Whats On Students can win $500 book vouchers, chance for Brian Falkner to present exclusive writing workshops

        Restrictions ease today: What you can and can’t do

        Restrictions ease today: What you can and can’t do

        News QLD restrictions stage 3: What you can do from July 3

        Tight rental market a headache for CQ tenants

        premium_icon Tight rental market a headache for CQ tenants

        Property New research shows lack of vancant rentals could prove problematic for would-be...

        Water upgrades to be carried out in Tieri

        premium_icon Water upgrades to be carried out in Tieri

        News Certain streets will experience water outages over a two-week period