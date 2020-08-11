Serial offender dumped hire car on side of highway

A MAN who hired a car and dumped it on the side of a highway with no number plates was already on bail for unlawful use of a motor vehicle and dangerous operation of motor vehicle.

Thomas Noel Date made a bail application in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on August 3.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said Date was on bail for 14 charges at the time of the most recent offending, including the unlawful use and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle charges, evade police and at least four of stealing.

“When he was located by police, he told them he knew there were warrants and he had been on the run for some time,” he said.

Snr Constable Rumford said Date had been placed on a two-year probation order in Emerald Magistrates Court earlier this year for stealing, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, burglary, possess drug utensils and failing to appear in court.

He said Date’s fresh charges were related to the hire of a car which he dumped on western side of the highway with no number plates attached.

Snr Constable Rumford said Scenes of Crime police conducted a forensic examination of the vehicle and the rental agreement Date signed made up the evidence.

“He is certain to serve time in prison,” he said.

Snr Constable Rumford said no bail conditions had stopped him from reoffending.

Defence lawyer Felicity Davis said Date had a bail address which was with his girlfriend’s brother’s girlfriend’s family and he could work at a cattle farm.

She said he was willing to submit to alcohol and drug testing.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said Date had admitted to using ice daily and she wasn’t prepared to set him up for failure.

Ms Davis said she was instructed Date would stop using drugs, and report to police.

Ms Beckinsale refused Date bail, to which he cried over, and set his matters for mention on August 27 at 2pm.