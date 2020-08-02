Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to Great Keppel Island on Saturday night for an assault.
RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to Great Keppel Island on Saturday night for an assault.
News

Man airlifted after serious assault at Great Keppel Island

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
2nd Aug 2020 11:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN had to be airlifted from Great Keppel Island last night following an alleged assault and is now in a Brisbane hospital.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to the incident at 10.25pm on Saturday night.

It was reported a man in his early 50s had been assaulted when celebrating with friends at the Hideaway Resort.

The man was treated by the RACQ Capricorn Rescue on-board critical care paramedic and doctor for head injuries.

He was stabilised and taken to Rockhampton Hospital for further treatment.

Queensland Police Service has reported he was taken to Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital.

Police are continuing investigations.

great keppel island great keppel island hideaway resort great keppel island rescue racq capricorn helicopter rescue service racq capricorn rescue helicopter
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Disappointing news’: Shock decision on Mackay mining expo

        premium_icon ‘Disappointing news’: Shock decision on Mackay mining expo

        Business Organisers have expressed concern for everyone impacted by coronavirus.

        Two caught in brazen border jump attempt

        premium_icon Two caught in brazen border jump attempt

        News Two caught in brazen Queensland border jump attempt

        Mine worker smoked meth during ‘lunch time session’

        premium_icon Mine worker smoked meth during ‘lunch time session’

        Crime The worker was caught drug driving along the main road at the mining town.

        Drugs hidden inside knife handle at CQ mining town

        premium_icon Drugs hidden inside knife handle at CQ mining town

        Crime Police found the knife hidden in the chef’s car