Two trapped in serious crash on Burnett Hwy

UPDATE 3PM

A QFES spokeswoman said fire and rescue crews were currently on scene, extricating two people who are trapped in the vehicle.

A QPS spokesman said a man and a woman are reported to be inside the vehicle.

"One is believed to be unconscious and the other is conscious," he said.

"There are reports of head, chest and pelvic injuries, however it is unclear which patient has which injuries and the severity is unknown as the phone reception is really bad in the area.

"It's also been reported the vehicle is possibly on fire," the QPS spokesman said.

The crash is on the Burnett Highway, near the Murgon-Gayndah Rd intersection.

More updates to follow.

EARLIER 2.30PM

PARAMEDICS are on scene at a serious single-vehicle rollover on the Burnett Highway.

The crash is reported to have occurred at Booubyjan, between Tansey and Ban Ban Springs at 1.44pm today.

A QAS spokesman said the number of patients were not known at this time.

The rescue helicopter has been tasked to the scene.