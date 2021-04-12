Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Chris Condon
Chris Condon
Crime

Serious charges pile up for well-known businessman

Hugh Suffell
by and Hugh Suffell
12th Apr 2021 1:32 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Townsville businessman has faced court after he was charged with a string of serious offences.

Townsville Showgrounds secretary-manager Christopher Condon fronted court on Monday where an additional charge was added to the list of offences.

Chris Condon leaving the Townsville Courthouse. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Chris Condon leaving the Townsville Courthouse. Picture: Alix Sweeney

He faced one commonwealth charge of general dishonesty causing a loss, two state charges of unlawful possession of a weapon and one state charge of authority required to possess explosives.

Condon's defence lawyer Victoria Twivey asked Magistrate Steven Mosch to adjourn all four charges for mention next month.

Chris Condon leaving the Townsville Courthouse. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Chris Condon leaving the Townsville Courthouse. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Condon's matters will return to court on May 17.

Condon was released on bail.

 

shayla.bulloch@news.com.au

Originally published as Serious charges pile up for well-known businessman

crime gun crime queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Senior CQ cop stood down over weapon allegations

        Premium Content Senior CQ cop stood down over weapon allegations

        Crime The 49-year-old Central Region officer has been tasked to perform non-operational duties and must appear in Mackay Magistrates Court later this month.

        CQ Senator Canavan’s anti-AstraZeneca stance justified

        Premium Content CQ Senator Canavan’s anti-AstraZeneca stance justified

        News CQ based Senator Matt Canavan copped widespread criticism when he called for the...

        GPC CEO recruitment, corruption raised in parliament

        Premium Content GPC CEO recruitment, corruption raised in parliament

        News “What involvement has the Minister personally had..."

        Hospital death: Coroner finds ‘inadvertent human error’

        Premium Content Hospital death: Coroner finds ‘inadvertent human error’

        Health A Glenella grandmother died following an anaesthesia overdose during a routine...