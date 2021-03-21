Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Forensic Crash Unit is currently investigating the incident.
The Forensic Crash Unit is currently investigating the incident.
News

SERIOUS CRASH: Five patients involved in two-vehicle crash

Rhylea Millar
21st Mar 2021 5:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Bundaberg paramedics have attended the scene of a two-vehicle crash.

The incident occurred this afternoon about 4.39pm on the intersection of Goodwood and Coonarr Rd in Kinkuna.

Crews from QAS and QPS are on scene and are assessing five patients involved in the roadside incident.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area or find an alternative route if possible while the road is closed.

The Forensic Crash Unit is currently investigating.

More stories

bundaberg crash crash emergency
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MY FIRST YEAR: Super cute preppies from all over CQ

        Premium Content MY FIRST YEAR: Super cute preppies from all over CQ

        Local Faces Subscribe for only $1 for 28 days... and don’t forget to buy the Courier Mail on Wednesday.

        From Byfield to Longreach: heavy rains close roads to traffic

        Premium Content From Byfield to Longreach: heavy rains close roads to...

        News Authorities remind motorists not to attempt to drive through floodwaters.

        Wowan’s amazing colour on display following the rains

        Premium Content Wowan’s amazing colour on display following the rains

        News GARDENING GURU: “Wowan is definitely a place you’re going to want to visit, maybe a...

        Qld govt promises to progress rental reforms

        Premium Content Qld govt promises to progress rental reforms

        Community Earlier this month the Daily Mercury revealed Mackay’s housing shortage had reached...