Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Bruce Highway is closed due to a serious crash north of Rockhampton.
The Bruce Highway is closed due to a serious crash north of Rockhampton.
News

Person feared dead as serious crash shuts down Bruce Hwy

2nd Nov 2020 5:46 AM | Updated: 6:53 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A person is feared dead and the Bruce Highway will be closed for several hours this morning after a truck and car collided.

All lanes of the Bruce Highway north of Rockhampton are blocked and emergency services and the Forensic Crash Unit are on scene.

Critical care paramedics assessed one person for critical injuries.

A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital in a stable condition with head injures.
The multi-vehicle crash occurred 10km north of Marlborough about 3am.

Queensland Police issued a statement urging motorists to avoid the area with the road likely to be closed for several hours.

Southbound traffic is being diverted via Marlborough-Serena Road.

More to come.

Originally published as Serious crash shuts down Bruce Hwy for hours

More Stories

Show More
bruce highway crash editors picks marlborough rockhampton

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        QRC changes tune, backs Labor with caveats

        Premium Content QRC changes tune, backs Labor with caveats

        Politics QRC chief executive Ian Macfarlane said a commitment not to increase royalty rates was still needed.

        CQ to reach high 30s by end of week

        Premium Content CQ to reach high 30s by end of week

        Weather There will be some reprieve by next weekend, as well as a small chance of...

        POLL FIGHT: Annastacia back, Frecklington's speech fail

        POLL FIGHT: Annastacia back, Frecklington's speech fail

        Politics Big swing to Labor in key south east Queensland seats

        GREGORY VOTES: Rolling coverage of election results

        Premium Content GREGORY VOTES: Rolling coverage of election results

        Politics Stay up to date with our rolling coverage of the vote count for the seat of...