One person dead in Melbourne stabbing attack

A car is alight as police attend to an incident on Bourke St. Picture: @meegslouise/Twitter

A car is alight as police attend to an incident on Bourke St. Picture: @meegslouise/Twitter

UPDATE: ONE person is dead after being stabbed in Melbourne's Bourke St this afternoon.

A Victoria Police spokesman confirmed one person had died and three people in total had been stabbed this afternoon.

Video has emerged of a man lunging at police with what appears to be a knife before being shot in Melbourne's Bourke St.

A car was set on fire and a number of people were stabbed this afternoon before the knife-wielding man was shot by police. Police say the exact circumstances have not yet been determined.

In a statement, Victoria Police said a man was arrested at the scene and taken to hospital in critical condition. He is under police guard.

"A small number of people are being treated for stab wounds," the statement said.

Ambulance Victoria said it assessed three people at the scene, who were then taken to hospital.

One had a neck injury, a second person had a head injury; and the condition and injuries of the third person is unknown.

Footage on social media shows a blue ute up in flames and a man dressed in a black tunic and white pants menacing police with what appears to be a knife. Another bystander tries to stop the man by rolling a shopping trolley in his path.

UPDATE: A MAN has been shot by police after setting a car on fire and allegedly stabbing a number of people in Melbourne's Bourke St.

Police have confirmed they responded to reports of a car on fire near the corner of Swanston St about 4.20pm.

In a statement police said a man was arrested at the scene and has been taken to hospital in critical condition. He is under police guard.

The Age is reporting the man was shot by police.

"A small number of people are being treated for stab wounds," the statement said.

The exact circumstances are yet to be determined at this stage.

Melbourne resident Meegan May told news.com.au she was on a tram on Bourke St heading into the city when it stopped just before Elizabeth St about a block before the mall. She heard someone start screaming "he's got a knife".

She looked through the back window of the tram and noticed a car on fire. There was a man and two police officers trying to calm him down.

"A moment later, I heard a loud bang, to me it sounded like a gunshot," she said.

EARLIER: A SERIES of explosions have been heard near Bourke Street this afternoon as police lock down the city.

Businesses are currently shut near the incident, with police telling people to stay inside.

Neapoli Cafe in Russell Place has been closed, with staff remaining there and waiting for further instructions from police.

Sam, from the cafe, said: "There was just a lot of bangs. There's only staff here, police told us to stay."

Another person nearby said there was four loud explosions heard earlier this afternoon, which may have been linked to a ute nearby.

Some fled the area fearing there may be further explosions.

A bystander in Bourke St said that a car had burst into flames.

"There was a guy stabbed and there was a car explosion in Bourke Street," he said.

"It was near JB Hi Fi, near the corner of Russell Place."

Police cordon off Bourke St after a car explosion. Picture: Aneeka Simonis

Police at the scene in the Bourke St Mall. Picture: @gemmacaf/Twitter

Onlookers near the corner of Swanston and Bourke streets. Picture: Josh Fagan

Bourke St is blocked off .



The bystander said that other people had run and hid.

"They ran into a cafe and locked themselves in a kitchen," he said.

A police statement said: "Police are aware of an incident in the vicinity of Bourke Street. Police are asking for members of the public to avoid the area. We will provide information as it comes to hand."