SERIOUS INCIDENT: One tonne bag of fertiliser falls on child

Two children are being treated by paramedics after they were struck by a fallen object on a private property in Comet. Photo: Bev Lacey

UPDATE, 3.30PM: A YOUNG male has suffered severe internal chest, abdominal and lower limb injuries after a one tonne bag of fertiliser collapsed on him this morning at Comet.

The RACQ Capricorn Rescue were tasked at 10.50am to the rural property south of Blackwater.

The mother of the young patient used a utility vehicle to remove the bag from atop the patient and subsequently alerted authorities.

Rescue 300 landed at the scene shortly after where the on-board (QAS) Critical Care Paramedic and flight doctor stabilised the patient prior to the flight to Rockhampton.

The patient has been airlifted to the Rockhampton Base Hospital in the company of their mother and sibling for further scans and treatment.

UPDATE, 1.40PM: The two children have been airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital after an object fell on them in Comet earlier this morning.

One of the boys was in a stable condition with back pain and the second in a serious condition with multiple head, chest and leg injuries.

INITIAL: Paramedics are on scene treating two children after “an object” has fallen and “struck” them both at a private property in the Central Highlands this morning.

At 9.58am, paramedics were called to the incident at a private property in Comet, east of Emerald.

The two children are believed to be boys under primary school age.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said it was unclear what the object was that had fallen on the two boys.

She said one of the boys appeared to be in a stable condition with minor injuries, however, the other appeared to be in a serious condition with leg, head and chest injuries.

The Rescue Helicopter has been tasked to attend.

More to come.